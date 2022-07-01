NJ makes the list of top 45 destination wedding venues in the U.S.
We are officially in wedding season here in the Garden State and since we basically lost the whole year of 2020, it seems everyone is trying to play catch up on getting hitched.
The great thing about getting married in New Jersey is the endless venues to choose from.
I remember when I was searching for a wedding venue for my wedding.
I knew I wanted The Venetian in Garfield, which we did, but my husband wanted to catch out other venues and I’m glad he convinced me.
New Jersey is over the top when it comes to celebrating the big day and I say that in a good way.
Whether you want a small wedding, a big wedding, a rustic theme, or an elegant one, there’s a venue for you.
What it really comes down to is your budget and I don’t even need a study to tell me that New Jersey is one of the most expensive states to get married in.
Trust me, I know.
But when I saw that herecomestheguide.com released their list of “45 Top Destination Wedding Venues in the USA”, I had to see if New Jersey made it, and of course, we did, but which venue was it.
My immediate assumptions were either The Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains or Park Chateau in East Brunswick.
Both are beautiful, elegant venues, but the team at this website had something else in mind.
The concept they came up with is to feel like you’re having a destination wedding without leaving the country.
So the wedding venue that made this top list is the Crystal Springs Resort in Hamburg.
I’ve been to a wedding at this resort and it is absolutely gorgeous.
Here Comes the Guide describes it as “mountain beauty meets warm sophistication”. You almost forget you’re in New Jersey.
So the next time you’re thinking about getting married in the Bahamas but you’re worried about your extended family and friends missing out on your big day, you can still have that special destination wedding you’ve dreamed of with all your loved ones right here in Jersey.
And if you think the shore is the perfect place for your destination wedding, Cape May is the first place you should look:
