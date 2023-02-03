Top outdoor venues in NJ for your 2023 wedding

It’s almost that time of year to celebrate your family and friends and the love they have for each other…and enjoy some of the best cocktail hour food in the country!

Wedding season is creeping up on us and will be here before you know it.

I’ve been married for thre years now and time flew by so fast. It was one of the last BIG weddings to happen before the world shut down.

Since attending a few weddings since then, a lot has changed in such a short amount of time because of the situation.

I’m noticing engagements aren’t lasting as long as they used to. Couples want a small, intimate wedding with close friends and family only a few months after getting down on one knee.

Now there is definitely nothing wrong with that and coming from someone who was engaged for 2 years before walking down the aisle, take my advice and don’t wait.

In that case, you better start making that wedding venue call now. And how perfect would an outdoor wedding in New Jersey be?

Outdoor weddings in the Garden State are beautiful. Most venues have amazing scenery to set the mood and they know how to set you up with the best outdoor party space. And even if you just want an outdoor ceremony, it’s still a great vibe for not only you and your spouse but your guests too.

If you’re not into hiring a wedding planner (I wasn’t, I loved every minute of planning my wedding), there are so many resources out there that can make this a non-stressful time in your life.

Websites like The Knot, WeddingWire, and Zola, just to name a few, have everything set up in sections so you can “shop” by the vendor.

Using those resources and attending some of the most beautiful weddings, I’ve made a list of the top outdoor wedding venues for you to consider when booking your 2023 wedding right here in New Jersey:

The Estate at Florentine Gardens in River Vale

The Mansion on Main Street in Voorhees

Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick

Crystal Plaza in Livingston

Bear Brook Valley in Fredon

Rock Island Lake Club in Sparta

Grounds for Sculpture in Hamilton

Rutgers Gardens in New Brunswick

