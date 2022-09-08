When it comes to acting awards, New Jersey does pretty well

We’re talking Emmys and Oscars here and actors from New Jersey have won their fair share. According to a list put out by hotdog.com, New Jersey is fourth when it comes to producing actors who win the two major acting awards.

This is how they gathered the data:

To identify the states that have produced the best actors and actresses, researchers at HotDog.com ranked US states and territories according to the total number of eligible Oscar and Primetime Emmy Awards won by actors and actresses born in each location. In the analysis, eligible Oscars and Primetime Emmy Awards include the following: Oscars Best Actor Best Actress Best Supporting Actor Best Supporting Actress Primetime Emmys Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama

Based on those criteria, New Jersey has produced 36 award winners, with 14 Oscars and 22 Primetime Emmys. The most frequent winner is Peter Dinklage, who picked up four Emmys for “Game of Thrones.” In case you’re wondering, Meryl Streep and Jack Nicholson each have three Oscars.

The state that has produced the most award winners is New York, and it’s not particularly close; they have had 187 winners, while number two California has given the world 96. The most honored New Yorker is Julia Louis Dreyfus who has won eight Emmys.

The Emmys will be handed out on Sep. 12, while the Oscars will be awarded on March 12, 2023.

