What’s so funny about New Jersey — how about this?
You have to have a sense of humor to live in New Jersey and we definitely do. With all that's going on around us as far as property taxes and the way our government is being run, if we didn't find a way to laugh, we'd probably cry our eyes out.
New Jersey has always been the home of some of the worlds best comedians like Abbot and Costello, Jerry Lewis and Uncle Floyd.
Now, with legalized recreational marijuana in the Garden State, I'm figuring we're going to be finding a lot more funny in where we live.
So I asked my listeners and online followers, "What's so funny about living in New Jersey?
I can already imagine Jersey's own Joe Pesci asking Jersey's Ray Liotta as Henry Hill in Goodfellas Funny How?
Justin Morris
Governor Murphy
Joe Nappi
Jug handles!
Bobby Collins
The Driving ……
Max Dolcelli
That it takes less time to drive through the entire 801 miles state of Texas then it does the 172 miles of the Garden State Parkway.
John Manzo
It depends who you ask…. If you ask people that aren’t from Jersey…. Everything! If you ask people that are from Jersey…. Everything.
Jan J Aruffo
Well for one thing, many drivers will continue to drive on the highways with their turn signals on the entire time. Guess they don't hear it. That is so annoying!
Teddy Maturo
How we come across like a bunch of neurotic aliens to most of the rest of the country.
John Kensil
The amount of great comedians that have come out of it
Tom Krawiec
Uncle Floyd
Jill Zutty
You are here and you keep me laughing
Howard Vogel
What’s funny or pathetic are those people who complain about the states high taxes and cost of living and continue to vote Democrat.￼￼
Joe Cicalese
New Jersey is a place where you can drive from downtown metropolis to farmland to suburbs and the beach all in about 15 minutes. Or 2 hours with traffic.
Joey Novick
The fact that there are toll roads north and south, but none going east and west.
Melynda B. Ulrich
When friends are surprised when I chat with Joe Piscopo, when I run into him.
They say, "You know Joe?" Then I say, "You don't?"
"Haven't you lived in NJ for over 50 years?"
"Ever heard of Bon Jovi or Bruce Springsteen?"
Mark Lemma
That some people say Taylor ham
Sharon Ivanauskas
When people argue over whether it’s pork roll or Taylor ham, when it’s clearly pork roll!
Chris McKelvey
What’s funny about NJ? I can answer that in one word - Murphy!
Mike Blessington
Do you know why you have to pay $5 to get out of the state ? Because it’s worth it
