WESTFIELD — An online-only bakery to this point, Kirshenbaum Baking Co. is preparing to open its flagship brick-and-mortar location in Union County this month.

Kirshenbaum's website said the future store at 62 Elm St. is currently under construction, with the company's last social media update having been made on Sept. 2.

According to the website, the "French-inspired" shop will offer pies, pastries, breads, and sandwiches — along with, presumably, the cookies that make up the bulk of Kirshenbaum's online store.

NJ.com reported that the Westfield store will also offer coffee from Boxwood Coffee Roasters, which has locations in Westfield and Summit.

The bakery's website said pastry chef Uyen Kirshenbaum and her husband Jeff, who spent a decade working on Wall Street, moved from California "to raise our family where it all started for Jeff."

No specific date has been given for the Westfield opening.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

