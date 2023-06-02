What’s aching in New Jersey? Here are the top 5 Googled injuries

We’re hurting here in New Jersey. A Chicago based law firm rosenfeldlawyers.com did a study and analyzed Google data to establish the personal injuries and ailments each state is searching for.

Here in New Jersey, we work hard and play hard and jam our hospitals with the results of those efforts. I was surprised by the results and would have thought there were more bone breaks and knee injuries.

Here in New Jersey, these are the top 5 most Googled injuries:

Coming in at number 5:

Concussions. Each month over 4,000 New Jerseyans Google the effects and causes of concussions. I was surprised to learn that according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, falls lead to nearly half of hospitalizations. Falls are a prominent cause for concussions with vehicle crashes and assaults also causing concussion numbers to rise. Sports-related concussions are on the rise as well as new protocols for concussions in sports are being implemented.

Number 4:

Muscle Strain. Here in New Jersey each month we Google muscle strains 5,200 times. Muscle strains can come from heavy lifting, bad body posture and repeated use of muscles. Franklin Square claims that over 55% of all sports injuries are caused by muscle strains. Recently the New York Yankees had seven players on the injured list at the same time with muscle strain injuries.

Number 3:

Bursitis. Over 6,200 searches each month here in New Jersey are looking for information on bursitis. This painful swelling of a joint can lead to stiffness and limited use. Jobs that call for prolonged movement or pressure on the joints can lead to bursitis.

Number 2:

Shin splints. Shin splints are the reason why there are over 6,300 searches for physical nuisance. Make no mistake they are painful and are usually caused by prolonged running or jogging particularly if you increase your distance or are just trying to get started.

Number 1:

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome. This is the most searched injury in New Jersey. Close to 7,000 of us Google information about carpal tunnel each month. Sitting at your desk typing, for long periods of time is a main cause of the painful injury. The pressure on the nerve in the wrist is the culprit for the numbness and pain that carpal tunnel will cause. The relief is a swift surgery that takes minutes with little pain following the procedure but the relief is forever. I’ve had both hands done after writing my first cookbook and writing a screenplay and scripts. I’m so glad I got the procedure.

According to The National Library of Medicine over 400,000 carpal tunnel release procedures are performed each year.

I’ve had a lot of injuries, most from football and I’ve experienced all of the injuries listed here at one time or another, sometimes a few at the same time. After 22 operations my suggestion is don’t let your injury go without addressing it medically. Trust me you’ll pay the price later. We have some outstanding medical personnel here in New Jersey that will make your life more enjoyable. Good luck and stay well.

