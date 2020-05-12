What would have been: The 2020 Asbury Park Promenade of Mermaids

An event I’ve enjoyed in years past, the Asbury Park Promenade of Mermaids, will not be held this year because of the coronavirus. It’s always a blast. A big summer party with wild costumes and universally good moods.

This year’s was supposed to be held on July 11th, but concern for the safety of the participants, volunteers, and spectators has caused the organizers to cancel. What to do? How about imagining what could have been by looking at a gallery of beautiful mermaids from years past?

