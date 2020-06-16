Beer fairies are taking over New Jersey

On Friday I told you of this strange package that was left on my porch. It wasn’t for me. There are these Facebook groups popping up all over the state where women feeling the pandemic stress sign up for strangers to ‘fairy dust’ their homes. Only these fairies are more like booze fairies. Little gift bags with an adult beverage to take the edge off are being anonymous left at doorsteps. After my wife received hers she decided to pay it forward.

The Facebook group my wife belongs to is called Sisterhood of the Traveling Beer. She drafted her friend and our daughter in her mission to surprise other moms. My daughter was assigned bag design.

