During shutdown I got my hair cut by a dog groomer

It was on March 19th that word came out all personal care business in New Jersey was ordered closed due to the spread of COVID-19. I was already thinking about getting a haircut. Working until 7 pm that day that plan went right out the window.

So what does one do? What one can.

I’ve never owned a Flowbee, the contraption that hooks up to a vacuum cleaner so you can cut your own hair. It’s one of those ultimate As Seen On TV products and some people swear by them. But my wife thought she could do it using some of her old equipment. She used to be a dog groomer. That seems on brand for me. How did this first ever human haircut attempt go? The following is what happened.