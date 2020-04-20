Watch slo-mo Jenga fail as kids fight off corona boredom

I’m bored in the house and I’m in the house bored is a popular refrain on TikTok during these days of pandemic stay-at-home orders. The Deminski house is no different. With two parents, a 15-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl and two toddler brothers, this family of six is most definitely bored.

We go for lots of walks when the weather is good, but just around the neighborhood. With the parks and playgrounds closed you don’t have many options. The same old houses start feeling like the same four walls.

We’ve been playing more games lately. Scrabble, HedBanz, Name Five, AKA are some favs. My daughter found a Jenga set in the garage that we forgot we had. So out came Jenga Sunday night.

How boring is being quarantined? So boring that when my son Jack was about to lose and topple the Jenga bricks I thought ‘what if I could capture this in slow-motion?’

I did. Watch this with volume on. The sound is epic.