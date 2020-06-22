My family and I went to the Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure at Six Flags this past weekend. As you probably know, the park has reverted back to a drive-thru experience since riding in the typical open air trucks wouldn’t allow for social distancing, plus you have to make reservations for the tour.

A lot of people must have made reservations, because the park was packed. They usher you through in what is supposed to be two separate lines, but there’s a lot of jockeying between the lines depending on what side of the road a particular animal is on.

The trip was a smooth one, however, and really enjoyable. It took about two hours from start to finish. If you’re not able to make it to the park anytime soon, at least you can look at some (amateurish) pictures I took:

