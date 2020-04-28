Kids have nowhere to play during crisis

The coronavirus pandemic has not only decimated economies around the globe and taxed medical first responders to an extreme, it has changed all of us. Many of those with 'essential' jobs go but fear working. Others are homebound with an increasing level of depression and anxiety. Not to mention the unnecessary political divide it seems to have deepened.

Even children's lives have been turned upside down. Tele-learning has robbed kids of the socialization and normalcy school days bring. When the tele-learning is over, many kids don't have much of an outlet. They're not supposed to visit friends. And for those kids with small yards or no yards and no outdoor play equipment, their childhoods are on hold.