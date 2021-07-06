What the heck is a SModcastle Kevin Smith is bringing to NJ?

Just like Snoochie Boochies, NJ film director Kevin Smith has another confusing made up word for you. SMod. As in SModcast. And now SModcastle.

For the uninitiated, the ‘Clerks’ and ‘Chasing Amy’ director and comic book aficionado has been doing a podcast for many years. Since 2007. He calls it ‘SModcast’ and it’s a perfect medium for him since he’s one of the most engaging storytellers you’ll be lucky to meet. Over 400 episodes in, that podcast is just as likely as not to have guests. Smith is so good he doesn’t need them.

Why SMod? Perhaps there’s a clue in that each hourlong episode is released Sunday night/Monday morning. In 2010 he started the SModcast Podcast Network. Just some of the podcasts it has carried...’Waking From The American Dream’ starring George Carlin’s daughter Kelly Carlin, ‘Nooner’, ‘I Sell Comics’, ‘FEaB’ (Four Eyes and Beard), as well as others also hosted by Kevin Smith such as ‘Jay and Silent Bob Get Old’ and ‘Fatman on Batman’.

All that to say Kevin Smith’s latest venture, a 50 seat theater and podcast recording space called SModcastle, is opening this Friday July 9 in Leonardo. And get this serendipity; it’s literally only a few doors down from Leonardo’s Quick Stop where ‘Clerks’, the movie that launched his career, was filmed. In fact his allegiance to his past is so strong that when someone asks about the new theater not selling any snacks he recommends stopping at the Quick Stop.

Opening weekend will feature live podcast recordings, surprise events and film screenings. For more info and for tickets check out their site.

“We always dreamed about having a little theater to do shows and now here we are, with a little theater, ready to do shows,” says Smith.

That little theater will even be available to rent for events like nuptials, receptions, auditions, even yoga classes according to the Courier Post. Will there be goat yoga? Knowing Smith, how could there not?

