What Spirit Airlines in NJ does during flights may just make you book

It’s kind of a shame that Spirit Airlines gets the hate that it does because it takes off from one of the most convenient airports in the country, Atlantic City, for a quick and painless flight to Florida.

It’s obvious that Spirit is doing what it can to improve its reputation.

And what’s happened recently is mind-boggling. But cool, nonetheless.

Because Spirit airlines get more hate than any other airline around, I personally was pretty nervous to fly Spirit a few weeks back but I couldn’t help but laugh at my experience.

It was about 75% of the way through the flight when the flight attendants encouraged all the passengers to get up and do some “in-flight yoga.”

I initially doubted anyone would stand up and participate but before I knew it I too was up and stretching.

I deboarded the plane and wondered if every flight is like this, so I did some research and apparently, it’s not uncommon.

In fact, many people have had the same experience with Spirit in other states.

What does remain a mystery, however, is why Spirit of all airlines performs yoga on the plane.

The company has yet to speak out on this, but customers believe it could be some sort of strategy to keep customers happy and feeling like they’re heard.

Or just to make them more likable.

Although our producer, Jordan, said that would actually make them more hateable to her. She’s like “why the hell would I wanna do yoga on a plane?”

But you’ve got to give them credit for trying.

Spirit is often bashed for its absurdly priced bag fees in addition to the seats, which do not recline and have no outlets.

I have found, however, that for shorter flights that I'm used to such as Jersey to Florida, why not save a couple of extra bucks and fly Spirit.

I have always found the flight crews to be quite friendly and now I know I will never get off a Spirit flight sore as long as I partake in some Spirit yoga!

