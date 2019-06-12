What a move! NJ Transit driver in trouble for crazy shortcut

NEWARK — An impatient NJ Transit bus driver took matters into his own hands when he got stuck in a delay exiting the New Jersey Turnpike on Tuesday morning.

In a video posted by NJ.com , the bus is seen riding down the center median as traffic waits on the ramp at exit 15B for the light at Raymond Boulevard.

“The actions shown on that video are not acceptable, and the bus operator will be subject to appropriate discipline for careless operation," NJ Transit said in a statement.

The agency would not disclose the identity of the driver, how many years they had been in service or if it was their regular route.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ