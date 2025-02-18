NJ teen ate pizza on TikTok just before killing 2 women, cops say

🚨 Police were called to a Spring Valley, N.Y. apartment

🚨 Two women were found with “significant head injuries”

🚨 A motive was not disclosed

A New Jersey teen was charged with murdering two women in a New York apartment on Saturday night, hours after posting a TikTok video eating pizza with her aunt.

Spring Valley, New York police said they were called to the unit on Gesner Drive for a wellness check around 8:30 p.m. and found two women with “significant head injuries."

One of the women was pronounced dead at the apartment while the second died at Westchester Medical Center.

Police said Alan Abad, 19, of Westwood, was arrested on Sunday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and is being held at the Rockland County Jail. Abad also goes by the first name "Alina."

Scene of a double murder Gesner Drive in the Village of Spring Valley, 2/15/25, Alan Abab (also known as Alina Abad) Scene of a double murder Gesner Drive in the Village of Spring Valley 2/15/25 (UNF News/Kyle Mazza), Alan Abad (also known as Alina Abad) (Rockland County NY Sheriff's Office) loading...

Authorities did not identify the names of the victims or their relationship to the suspect. Officials also not provide a motive for the killings but said it was an isolated incident.

Abad posted a video shortly after 5 p.m. eating pizza with an older woman in the room with her. The caption says: "I love my auntie.☺️"

A day earlier, Abad posted a video dancing in the street while it snowed.

No firearms were found in the apartment.

Abad's arrest booking photo shows the suspect with a black eye but authorities did not explain the injuries.

ALSO READ: NJ woman shot in face with crossbow tied to pet shop parrot theft

Alan Abab (also known as Alina Abad) Alan Abab (also known as Alina Abad) (Rockland County NY Sheriff's Office) loading...

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Tuesday whether Abad had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

