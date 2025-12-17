I can just imagine it. Sort of like a “Friends”’ Central Perk, except instead of Chandler, Ross and Rachel you’d have “Twilight”’s Edward Cullen with Gerard Way from My Chemical Romance and, if we could allow a cartoon, Raven from “Teen Titans.”

It’s a new coffee shop in New Jersey with a very different twist. When you step inside Nightshade Coffee, they want you to feel transported into a moody, gothic-inspired world that feels more like a secret Victorian parlor than your average espresso stop.

We are talking dark wood, a haunting feel with candlelight energy and a cool décor. They’re giving enough atmospheric flair to make any goth enthusiast feel right at home.

What they offer

If Nightshade Coffee were in Westfield, you might think they were going for an “Adams Family” vibe. Instead, Nightshade Coffee is at 459 Broadway in Westwood.

They have something called a cemetery dust latte. A black skull rests on the counter near the cash register. Candelabras rest on a countertop. Victorian furniture with crushed red velvet welcomes you. A picture of Edgar Allen Poe hangs on the wall. This place looks utterly amazing. On a first date and worried you won’t have enough to talk about? Go here, and that’s an easy twenty minutes just talking about all you see.

If you’re goth, or love the style in “Interview With The Vampire,” or just a person who loves good coffee but is curious about their twist, check out their website.