🔴 Six-month investigation uncovers drug operation in Hudson County

🔴 3 people with ties to law enforcement arrested

🔴 One accused suspect is a former PBA president

WEST NEW YORK — Seven people, including a corrections officer, a retired cop, and a dispatcher, have been arrested in a drug bust throughout Hudson County, according to authorities.

On July 17, officers from the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office searched places in North Bergen, West New York, and Union City.

The search was the end of a six-month drug investigation.

They found a site that produced narcotics and four kilograms of cocaine, according to prosecutors. The cocaine was worth $150,000.

Officers also seized more than $70,000 in cash, two handguns, and seven vehicles, according to prosecutors.

A West New York police vehicle A West New York police vehicle (West New York Police Department) loading...

Police dispatcher arrested in drug bust

Ileana Hernandez, 56, is charged with multiple second-degree crimes including official misconduct, pattern of official misconduct, conspiracy to commit official misconduct, and conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Hernandez has been suspended from her job as a dispatcher for the West New York police.

The police department is cooperating with the HCPO's investigation, according to West New York Police Director Henry Codina.

"Such conduct is in direct conflict with the values, integrity, and professionalism expected of those entrusted with public service. We remain firmly committed to maintaining the community’s trust and ensuring accountability at every level within the department," Codina said.

Law enforcement officers also charged in cocaine bust

A corrections officer and a retired police officer were also arrested as a result of the cocaine investigation, prosecutors said.

Thomas Mannion, 60, a retired detective with the West New York police, was charged with second-degree conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Officer Thomas Mannion attends his last meeting as PBA President for Local 361 on Nov. 21, 2019. Officer Thomas Mannion attends his last meeting as PBA President for Local 361 on Nov. 21, 2019. (West New York Police via Facebook/Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Mannion spent 18 years as the president of his local PBA. He served 28 years as a police officer, according to state pension records.

Marquis Santiago, 33, a Hudson County corrections officer, was also charged with third-degree conspiracy to possess cocaine.

Accused cocaine ringleader faces

The suspect who faces the most serious charges is Alfredo Diaz, 50, who prosecutors say is the head of the drug ring.

Diaz is charged with first-degree leading a narcotics network, first-degree maintaining a drug production facility, second-degree child endangerment, second-degree conspiracy to commit official misconduct, three counts of third-degree money laundering, weapons offenses, and a litany of drug charges including possession, distribution, and intent to distribute near a school zone.

Three other individuals also face multiple drug charges. They have been identified as Daniel Diaz, 28, of West New York; Edwin Martinez, 39, of North Bergen; and Cristian Cortez, 55, of Englewood.

