We’re two weeks away from NJ football fans dreading Sunday

This one is mostly for Giants fans because the Jets could be legit Super Bowl contenders if they stay healthy.

But to all the Giants fans out there, woof. There weren't many positives to take away from this preseason. And by the way, the NFL preseason has become a joke.

The Giants were one of the few teams who actually started their starting quarterback for more than a handful of drives. Daniel Jones played the entire first half in the team's second preseason game against the Houston Texans.

He did exactly what everyone had feared. Jones has been much maligned during his tenure with the Giants which started in 2019. Oftentimes he hasn't had an offensive line good enough to protect him for more than 2 seconds. But the mental and physical errors showed once more even when his offensive line gave him good protection.

Jones is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last November against the Las Vegas Raiders, but he is ready to go to start week one this year.

He threw two interceptions in his only half of football this year, one inexplicable one in his own endzone. The mental processing of the football field has been a weak point for Jones his entire career and it didn't look any better this preseason.

He did nothing to inspire confidence from Giants fans ahead of this season. While fans might not see him get sacked quite as much this year (and the jury is still out on that as well) the mundane offense the Giants have seemingly patented feels like it's not going away.

If they can't win some games early this season, it will be another lost year of football for NJ football fans. They'll have no choice but to dread fall Sundays once again.

