Winter is sticking around for a bit longer, and treacherous travel is possible this weekend.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says much of the state will see accumulating snow on Saturday, making for tricky travel conditions.

WEST MILFORD — A township councilman has been charged with criminal sexual contact and harassment, for an incident involving another adult, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Matthew P. Conlon, a West Milford resident and an elected council member, whose two-year term runs through December 2025.

On Feb. 4, West Milford police received a report that Conlon “touched the intimate part of an adult victim in an unwelcome and inappropriate manner,” within a local residence.

Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife Nadine Menendez leave federal court, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon) Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife Nadine Menendez leave federal court, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon) loading...

U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez tried to convince mayors throughout New Jersey to use a COVID-19 testing lab that was paying his wife, according to new federal court filings.

It's one of several new accusations against the 70-year-old Democrat that emerged in court documents filed in the Southern District Court of New York on Monday.

Has it become more difficult to book a non-emergency visit with your doctor?

A report suggests that money may be a major reason — primary care doctors aren't earning as much as they'd like in New Jersey, so they're opting to set up shop elsewhere.

A shortage of these doctors is endangering New Jersey residents, according to a report prepared by the New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute.

Dangerous fugitives are on the loose in the Garden State.

Many on this list are wanted for crimes involving children.

