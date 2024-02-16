Weekend snow to impact travel — NJ Top News
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:
⬛ Weekend snow is coming
Winter is sticking around for a bit longer, and treacherous travel is possible this weekend.
New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says much of the state will see accumulating snow on Saturday, making for tricky travel conditions.
⬛ NJ town councilman charged with criminal sexual contact, harassment
WEST MILFORD — A township councilman has been charged with criminal sexual contact and harassment, for an incident involving another adult, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.
Matthew P. Conlon, a West Milford resident and an elected council member, whose two-year term runs through December 2025.
On Feb. 4, West Milford police received a report that Conlon “touched the intimate part of an adult victim in an unwelcome and inappropriate manner,” within a local residence.
⬛ COVID test lab payments among new revelations in Menendez docs
U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez tried to convince mayors throughout New Jersey to use a COVID-19 testing lab that was paying his wife, according to new federal court filings.
It's one of several new accusations against the 70-year-old Democrat that emerged in court documents filed in the Southern District Court of New York on Monday.
⬛ Can't see the doctor? NJ report says you can blame their pay
Has it become more difficult to book a non-emergency visit with your doctor?
A report suggests that money may be a major reason — primary care doctors aren't earning as much as they'd like in New Jersey, so they're opting to set up shop elsewhere.
A shortage of these doctors is endangering New Jersey residents, according to a report prepared by the New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute.
⬛ New Jersey's Most Wanted: Monmouth County
Dangerous fugitives are on the loose in the Garden State.
Many on this list are wanted for crimes involving children.
