Investigators are hoping you can help bring Monmouth County's most wanted fugitives to justice.

From crimes involving children, terroristic threats and investment scams, these nine individuals are being sought by authorities.

If you know anything about any of these cases, please call the Monmouth County Prosecutor's office at: 732 431 7160.

You can also email tips to: prosecutor@mcponj.org

JOSEPH DELASALAS

Monmouth County Prosecutor Monmouth County Prosecutor loading...

Wanted for: Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child Under 13

Last Known Address: Union, New Jersey

According to the Monmouth County Prosecutors office:

Joseph Delasalas is accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile female from the time she was 10 years old between 2002-2011.

Delasalas is charged with one count each of first degree Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child Under 13 years old, first degree Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child between 13 and 16 years old, second degree Sexual Assault of a Child Over the Age of 4, second degree Sexual Assault with Supervisory, second degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, third degree Aggravated Criminal Sexual Contact, and fourth degree Criminal Sexual Contact.

WILLENS GESLIN

Monmouth County Prosecutor Monmouth County Prosecutor loading...

Wanted for: Aggravated Sexual Assault of a child

Last Known Address: Neptune, NJ

According to the Monmouth County Prosecutors office:

Willens Geslin is accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl in 2011 in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

Geslin is wanted on charges of first degree Aggravated Sexual Assault, second degree Aggravated Sexual Assault, and third degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

GEORGE KAVOURIS

Monmouth County Prosecutor Monmouth County Prosecutor loading...

Wanted for: Investor Fraud

Last Known Address: Piscataway, NJ

George Kavouris is accused of bilking at least seven investors out of nearly $1 million in cash, between June 2009 and January 2010, in a stock investment scheme the victims never received any stock certificates or portfolio statements indicating where their money was invested.

Kavouris is charged with four counts of second degree Theft by Deception, three counts of third degree Theft by Deception, one count of second degree Bad Checks for knowingly writing a bad check valued in the amount of $140,000, and two counts of third degree Bad Checks for writing two checks: one valued at $27,500 and another valued at $39,600.

JERRY LIN

Monmouth County Prosecutor Monmouth County Prosecutor loading...

Wanted For: Extortion and Terroristic Threats

Last Known Address: Holmdel, NJ

According to the Monmouth County Prosecutors office:

Jerry Lin is accused of threatening to kill the family of the chief executive officer of a Howell Township-based mortgage company, while also demanding cash, cars, jewelry and guns. Lin also made threats against the family of a second employee at the mortgage company.

Lin is charged with two counts each of second degree Extortion and third degree Terroristic Threats.

MARTIN LUIS

Monmouth County Prosecutor Monmouth County Prosecutor loading...

Wanted For: Sexual Assault of a Child

Last Known Address: Neptune Township, NJ

According to the Monmouth County Prosecutors office:

Martin Luis is accused of sexually assaulting a girl between the ages of 6 and 12 from 2002 to 2007.

Luis is wanted on charges of first degree Aggravated Sexual Assault, second degree Aggravated Sexual Assault, and third degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

ALDRIM MATIAS-ESCOBAR

Monmouth County Prosecutor Monmouth County Prosecutor loading...

Wanted For: Sexual Assault

Last Known Address: Freehold, NJ

According to the Monmouth County Prosecutors office:

Aldrim Matias-Escobar is accused of sexually assaulting a woman as she was sleeping in her bedroom. When the victim awoke during the assault she screamed and Matias-Escobar fled the residence.

Matias-Escobar is wanted on charges of second degree Sexual Assault, second degree Aggravated Sexual Assault, and third degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

STEPHANIE N. MACHUADO and FRANCISCO MORALES-CHISPE

Wanted for: Drug Charges

Last Known Address: Los Angeles, CA

Monmouth County Prosecutor Monmouth County Prosecutor loading...

Monmouth County Prosecutor Monmouth County Prosecutor loading...

According to the Monmouth County Prosecutors office:

Stephanie Machuado and Francisco Morales-Chispe were arrested as part of a narcotics interdiction operation by the Drug Enforcement Administration and Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office dubbed “Operation Honeycomb” that led to the arrest of 47 people for their roles in this multi-state narcotics enterprise network.

Approximately 32 pounds of cocaine, over 6 ½ pounds of heroin, 3 semi-automatic handguns and 1 revolver, 2 bullet proof vests, and approximately $95,0000 in U.S. Currency was seized. The drugs seized had an estimated street value of well over one million dollars.

Both are charged with second degree Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine and other drug charges.

MIRTHA J. SANTIAGO

Monmouth County Prosecutor Monmouth County Prosecutor loading...

Wanted for: Armed Robbery

Last Known Address: The Bronx, NY

According to the Monmouth County Prosecutors office:

Mirtha Santiago is wanted for a series of armed robberies in locations across Monmouth County where she and an unidentified male accomplice entered several cash-checking establishments and other businesses with weapons.

Once inside the businesses Santiago and her male accomplice would bind their victims in an isolated area of the business and proceed to rob large sums of cash and jewelry before fleeing the scene leaving their victims bound and out of the view of customers and the general public.

Santiago is charged with one count of second degree Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, three counts of first degree Robbery, three counts of Criminal Restraint, one count of fourth degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, two counts of third degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon and and second degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose.

