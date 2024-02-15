NJ town councilman charged with criminal sexual contact, harassment

⚫ NJ man, elected council member, faces charges

⚫ Police say adult victim was groped in 'intimate part'

⚫ Matthew Conlon is charged with criminal sexual contact

WEST MILFORD — A township councilman has been charged with criminal sexual contact and harassment, for an incident involving another adult, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Matthew P. Conlon, a West Milford resident and an elected council member, whose two-year term runs through December 2025.

On Feb. 4, West Milford police received a report that Conlon “touched the intimate part of an adult victim in an unwelcome and inappropriate manner,” within a local residence.

After an investigation by the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, Conlon was charged via summons with the fourth-degree count and a disorderly person's offense, respectively.

He had been working for state Assemblyman John V. Azzariti, Jr. of Bergen County, who last month began his first term in the Assembly.

As of Thursday evening in an email to New Jersey 101.5, Azzariti said Conlon no longer worked for his office — and had no further comment.

Conlon also is the assistant secretary of the Wanaque Valley Regional Sewerage Authority, according to its website.

He was previously a West Milford school board member, elected at the age of 19, as reported by New Jersey Globe.

New Jersey 101.5 has also reached out to Conlon and West Milford Mayor Michele Dale for comment.

