The Northeast is home to 23 of the 50 wealthiest suburbs in the nation, according to an analysis released in July by a personal finance website.

The Garden State is represented five times on the list from GOBankingRates, which looked at all cities with 5,000 or more households and isolated the 50 cities with the highest average household income. The platform used 2024 home values and metro area location to determine the wealthiest suburbs.

Scarsdale, New York is the wealthiest suburb in the U.S., according to the list. The average household income is more than $568,000. The typical home value is more than $1.4 million.

California appears on the list 16 times.

New Jersey's best showing is No. 26.

New Jersey's wealthiest suburbs

