Wawa to open its first drive-thru at new South Jersey location

Wawa has adjusted plans for its planned new store in Westhampton to add the company's first drive-thru in response to the coronavirus.

The store on Rancocas Road was first approved in 2018 and a design change adding the drive-thru was approved by the township Land Development Board on July 1 meeting, municipal clerk Marion Karp told the Cherry Hill Courier-Post.

The change eliminates four gas pumps and 13 parking spaces, Karp told the Courier-Post. There will be room for 19 customers to line up for their order.

Once the store opens, customers would be able to order and pick up coffee, soups, Sizzili sandwiches and hoagies from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wawa stores have been open during the COVID-19 pandemic. They have added plexiglass shields at their food prep areas and the registers to reduce contact between customers and employees. The chain is also testing a curbside pickup area in Ewing.

"Wawa continues to test new store concepts with the latest being drive thru, providing an opportunity for our customers to still experience and enjoy their favorite Wawa products while remaining inside their vehicle," Terri Micklin, head of construction for Wawa, said in a written statement. "Steps such are these are critical in providing new ways to access Wawa, increase convenience and provide new options for service.”

Micklin was grateful to the township for its support to modify the plans so the store can open by the end of the year.

Curbside pickup area at Wawa in Ewing (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ)

