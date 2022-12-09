Wawa opens two more New Jersey stores

As part of a previously announced expansion, Wawa has christened two more stores in the Garden State, one in Hamilton and one in Orange.

The new store in Orange continues the chain’s expansion into the northern part of the state; its base of operations is in the South Jersey/Philadelphia region.

It also recently opened stores in Cranford, Edison, and North Brunswick, and Union. Wawa has over 270 locations in New Jersey, the most in any state.

According to NJ.com, Wawa has now opened 37 new stores in New Jersey this year alone.

Wawa had previously said that their goal was to double the number of stores to around 1,800 by 2030. Wawa CEO Chris Geyhens told the Philadelphia Business Journal that while many of the new stores will be in existing markets, they will also be branching in new markets.

While the stores are ubiquitous in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware, there are stores between Virginia and Florida, and the company is looking to expand in the states in between.

They are also contemplating new styles of stores, with rest-stop style stores with electric vehicle charging stations being considered. They might even have drive-thru-only locations, Geyhens told the Philadelphian Business Journal.

In case you’re unaware, Wawa is a convenience store chain known for their coffee and hoagies; most locations also sell gas.

Rival Quick Chek is also expanding aggressively throughout the state, and another competitor, Royal Farms, finally opened their new store in Brick this week. Quick Chek has around 160 stores in New Jersey while Royal Farms, a relative newcomer, operates 16 locations in the Garden State, primarily in South Jersey.

