Wawa continues to open new stores in New Jersey

A few months ago, I told you about Wawa’s aggressive expansion plans with the goal of doubling the number of stores within eight years, which would bring the grand total to around 1,800 stores.

They just opened a new one this week in Union on Route 22, with at least two more slated to open before the end of the year. The other two will be in Hamilton and Orange, according to NJ.com.

Wawa CEO Chris Geyhens told the Philadelphia Business Journal that while many of the new stores will be in existing markets, they will also be branching in new markets. While the stores are ubiquitous in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware, there are stores between Virginia and Florida, and the company is looking to expand in the states in between.

They are also contemplating new styles of stores, with rest-stop style stores with electric vehicle charging stations being considered. They might even have drive-thru-only locations, Geyhens told the Philadelphian Business Journal.

By comparison, QuickChek, one of Wawa’s chief competitors in the area, has around 160 stores, about 95 of them sell fuel (all the new ones that Quick Chek is adding will sell fuel).

QuickChek is headquartered in Whitehouse Station (where they finally opened a store earlier this year). The first store opened in 1967 in Dunellen when it was more of a grocery store, although its roots go back to a dairy farm in Central Jersey in the 1800s.

Wawa was also in the news last week for giving a smackdown to a congressional candidate in New Jersey who appropriated their goose logo and admitted he did it because of Wawa’s popularity.

