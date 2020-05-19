Wawa is letting customers pour their own coffee again

In another step on the state's road to recovery from the pandemic, customers are being allowed to once again pour their own coffee at Wawa convenience stores.

Clear plastic safety guards at check-out and food-service counters, visual floor markers for social distancing and more hand-sanitizer stations also have been installed by the chain.

"As you begin to rebuild your own routines you may notice we have made a few changes, but that familiar Wawa feeling will always be there," Wawa President & CEO Chris Gheysens said in a May 13 website update.

Each store also now has a "Wawa Clean Force" dedicated to cleaning and sanitizing throughout the day, Gheysens said. Other protections include masks and gloves for all store associates, temperature checks before each shift and even more frequent hand washing standards.

Customers also are being encouraged to use the Wawa App to browse menu items, order electronically and pay in advance to skip the line.

More from New Jersey 101.5: