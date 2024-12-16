Water supply emergency declared for NJ river basin

💧 New Jersey drought persists despite rain

Don't let the rain fool you, New Jersey remains under a statewide drought warning.

Every part of New Jersey has seen rainfall well below average over the past 90 days, according to the National Weather Service. Deficits have run between 5.6 inches to 6.6 inches below average rainfall.

That's impacted every water supply in the state from the Manasquan Reservoir to the Delaware River Basin, which supplies drinking water to more than 14 million people.

And it's the primary responsibility of the Delaware River Basin Commission to protect water supplies during times of drought, DRBC Executive Director Kristen Bowman Kavanagh said.

So, earlier this month, the commission declared a water supply emergency.

What does a water supply emergency mean for you?

The Delaware River Basin is an area that includes several states including over 3,000 square miles of New Jersey, or nearly a fourth of the state. Of New Jersey's 21 counties, 14 have jurisdictions that include the basin.

While a large part of the state depends on the Delaware River Basin, the water supply emergency declaration is no cause for panic.

And it doesn't come with mandatory water conservation regulations, according to DRBC Communications Specialist Kate Schmidt.

The Delaware River overlooking Trenton, N.J. flows downstream as seen from from Morrisville, Pa., on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Mike Catalini) The Delaware River overlooking Trenton. (AP Photo/Mike Catalini) loading...

"It doesn't trigger an immediate response from the public or water resource managers. But it sets us up so we're ready to respond at the ready if conditions worsen," Schmidt said.

Still, Schmidt says people should follow voluntary water conservation efforts. Along with relieving water supplies, it saves money.

The state Department of Environmental Protection says people can save water by doing simple things like fixing leaky pipes, washing cars at commercial car washes that recycle water, and using a broom to clean the sidewalk instead of the hose.

Keep reading to see some other useful tricks to save water.

