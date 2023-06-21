Water restrictions – NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

⬛ NJ residents getting scammed by deepfake technology

A New Jersey lawmaker has a measure to update the state’s identity theft law to include impersonation using AI and deepfake technology

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ I-95 to reopen in Philadelphia this weekend

Gov. Josh Shapiro would not commit to whether or not the road will reopen Saturday or Sunday.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ NJ water alert: Residents asked to cut back

As dry conditions persist in New Jersey reservoir and stream levels keep dropping

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Another Burlington County wildfire contained

New Jersey Forest Fire Service crews went to work on another wildfire in the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest Monday afternoon.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Dog likely to blame for sparking Brick, NJ house fire

Two dogs and a person inside the house made it safely out of the house.

Click HERE to read more.

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.