Dog likely to blame for sparking Brick, NJ house fire

BRICK — A dog that knocked over a lit candle is likely to blame for a house fire late Thursday morning.

Brick police said a neighbor called 911 to report the fire after seeing flames come out the windows of the house on 19th Avenue. Both dogs inside the house safely got out of the house and there were no injuries related to the fire.

All four of Brick's fire companies responded to the fire along with JCP&L and New Jersey Natural Gas.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brick Township Fire Bureau.

House fire on 19th Avenue in Brick 6/15/23

