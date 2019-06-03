Watch our puppy turn shark in the pool

Screengrab: YouTube, New Jersey 101.5

Here’s one you don’t see every day. In New Jersey, unlike Florida or California, you only have so many months to enjoy a pool. You want to get the most out of it. My wife’s ‘most’ involved our puppy Finn recently.

She bought this crazy doggie flotation jacket for dogs who want to join you in the pool but you’re not sure of their swimming skills. Especially with those really short legs; he’s part Dachshund. The kicker is the jacket has a dorsal fin on top to make your pooch look like a shark.

So how did Finn do with his fin? Check out the video and see.

