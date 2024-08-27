Did you know you can bring your dog out to dinner in NJ?

Your k9 companion needs a break too, right? Why not have your best friend join you on the next outing to a local restaurant?

Of course, most restaurants don't allow dogs, so I found one for you.

Gladstone Tavern on Main Street in Gladstone has a perfect outdoor space for you and your furry family friend.

If you've never been to Gladstone Tavern, it's more than the space, the friendliness, and the professionalism of the staff, it's also about the food.

Gladstone Tavern

Burger nights are on Thursdays, and incredible menu items are on every day of the week.

Enjoy the pics of Jersey Dogs out to dinner and some of the best food in Somerset County.

Dog Day at Gladstone Tavern

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

