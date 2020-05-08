Watch Kylie pay off her ‘What’s Normal’ bet

In an unusual edition of 'What’s Normal,' Bill and I teamed up against Kylie and her insistence that everyone shares her strange eating habits.

Eating only one peanut or one M&M at a time. Eating popcorn not only one piece at a time but using chopsticks. Never putting more than one slice of cheese on a grilled cheese sandwich. Using a fork on pizza.

She was so confident we were the weird ones she bet us she was right and if we proved her wrong by listener call-in vote she agreed to eat buttery popcorn in fistfuls without chopsticks. Same for peanuts and M&Ms.

We proved her wrong.

Here’s video of her paying up on that bet.

