‘What’s Normal’ — D&D vs. Kylie’s weird food habits

On Friday we had a very unusual version of our occasional 'What’s Normal' poll. This is usually where Bill Doyle and I have some sort of difference of opinion on meaningless, Seinfeldian matters. (Do you believe most people fold toilet paper or crinkle it into a ball) But Friday was a rare time we joined together as a team to take on Dennis & Judi producer Kylie Moore. (Also listen for her on her own show some Saturday mornings 6 to 10.)

We keep telling her she has some strange eating habits and she’s refused to believe us. So this 'What’s Normal' was kind of an intervention. One example, she sincerely believes a grilled cheese sandwich should never have more than one slice of cheese. What does she call people who put two or more? Monsters. She eats things like M&Ms or peanuts one at a time. What does she call people who pop two, three or a whole palmful into their mouths all at once? Monsters.

But the granddaddy of all the weirdness is how she eats popcorn. Still one at a time, but because there’s a little bit of butter in there she eats popcorn one at a time with chopsticks. If you don’t, yes, you’re a monster.

That one was SO weird we didn’t make it one of the questions. We wanted her to at least have a fighting chance so instead the question was about eating pizza. Yes, she’s known to use a fork.

So we put the following questions up on-air and our listeners proved we are the normal ones not her. The online questions don’t count towards the bet as she already lost and the bet was she has to eat buttered popcorn (and I mean REALLY buttered) with her finger, no chopsticks, and in big mouthfuls. We will throw in the same for peanuts and M&Ms. This will take place on the show on Friday and you can bet we will update this with a video.

