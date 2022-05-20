WATCH: Gloucester City, NJ cops rescue woman from submerged car

Gloucester City, NJ police officers are the heroes we're honoring this week for #BlueFriday.

Officers were called to an area known as "Freedom Pier" because a vehicle went off the road plunging into the Delaware River.

Gloucester City Police rescue woman (Gloucester City body cam video via Facebook) Gloucester City Police rescue woman (Gloucester City body cam video via Facebook) loading...

Upon arrival, the officers found a submerged SUV with a woman trapped inside. Without hesitation, the officers went into action. Officers Carlos Depoder, Sean Garland, and John Bryszewski Jr. got her out of the vehicle saving her life.

Gloucester City Police rescue woman (Gloucester City body cam video via Facebook) Gloucester City Police rescue woman (Gloucester City body cam video via Facebook) loading...

They were also able to provide medical assistance immediately before getting her out of the river altogether.

Gloucester City Police rescue woman (Gloucester City body cam video via Facebook) Gloucester City Police rescue woman (Gloucester City body cam video via Facebook) loading...

The Gloucester Fire Department arrived and sent divers in to make sure the vehicle was cleared of any other occupants.

Thanks to the quick action of these officers, another person gets a second chance. We don't know how the vehicle ended up in the water but we do know that if not for a few brave officers who prioritized saving a victim they had never met over their own safety, this story could have turned tragic.

Thank you to the three officers and every first responder who had a hand in helping resolve this situation.

Remember, there is a thin line between civilization and savagery and that line is Blue.

There are more and more vehicle incidents happening in the Garden State than we know about.

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New Jersey

New Jersey's license plate designs through the years

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.