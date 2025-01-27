Did your water taste, smell weird? Researchers want to talk to NJ residents

⚫ A chemical was discharged from a facility into the Raritan River in December

⚫ It impacted the smell and taste of water for customers in many NJ towns

⚫ New Jersey American Water says the issue has "passed"

A chemical spill into the Raritan River that impacted the local water supply for weeks is said to be all clear.

But now researchers want to hear from you about your experience, and learn whether you've been scarred — temporarily or permanently — by the incident.

An online survey is up and running, from Rutgers University, for folks who dealt with taste and odor issues related to their water starting in mid-December.

That's when, according to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, a company discharged a strong-smelling chemical (alpha-pinene, used as a food and fragrance additive) from their facility in Branchburg into a stormwater drain that leads to the Raritan River.

The discharge by M&U International eventually entered river water intakes for New Jersey American Water's Raritan distribution system, DEP said.

SEE ALSO: 10 people running for NJ governor will debate in February

Two days after the additive hit the water, consumers started complaining about the quality of the water coming into their homes. The incident was impacting taps in dozens of New Jersey municipalities.

What's the survey for?

Officials and New Jersey American Water maintain that thorough testing of the water identified no public health concerns. But it's likely that many residents didn't want to take any chances.

"When events like this happen, we often don't know how resident perceptions change," Sid Roy, assistant professor at the Rutgers School of Environmental and Biological Sciences, told New Jersey 101.5. "After this change, have you switched to bottled water? Do you still use tap water?"

Those questions and others are part of the five-minute survey that's live at this website. It's anonymous, but you can enter an e-mail address if you'd like to receive a report on the researchers' findings.

According to Roy, the survey will remain open until March.

The water issue "passed" around Jan. 9, according to a spokesperson for New Jersey American Water.

Because of the scare, NJDEP issued M&U International a violation notice for an unpermitted discharge.

