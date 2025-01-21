10 people running for NJ governor will debate in February

👉🏽 A Republican debate and a Democratic debate are scheduled for early February

👉🏽 The 10 confirmed candidates have agreed to participate

👉🏽 Both debates are happening at Rider University

LAWRENCE (Mercer) — The 10 individuals fighting to become the next governor of New Jersey will take part in debates in just a couple weeks, according to Rider University.

The private university announced on Tuesday that it’s set to host two gubernatorial primary debates in early February.

Candidates are battling to take over the position that'll be left vacant by Phil Murphy, who finishes his second term as governor at the start of 2026.

One session will feature only the Democratic candidates; the other is for only the Republican candidates.

The 2025 primary date is June 10. It had originally been scheduled for June 3, but Murphy signed a bill to push the date back by a week so that it doesn’t interfere with the Jewish holiday Shavuot.

Who’s debating, and when?

Both debates are scheduled to take place at Rider’s Bart Luedeke Center Theater.

Bart Luedeke Center Theater, Rider (Google Street View) Bart Luedeke Center Theater, Rider (Google Street View) loading...

The six Democratic candidates are scheduled to take the stage on Feb. 2 at 7 p.m.:

⚫ Newark Mayor Ras Baraka

⚫ Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop

⚫ U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District

⚫ U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J. 11th District

⚫ Sean Spiller, president of the New Jersey Education Association

⚫ Steve Sweeney, former New Jersey senate president

Four Republican candidates will debate on Feb. 4 at 7 p.m.:

⚫ Sen. Jon Bramnick, R-Union

⚫ Jack Ciattarelli, former assemblyman

⚫ Ed Durr, former state senator

⚫ Bill Spadea, New Jersey 101.5 personality

You’ll be able to watch the debates live on newjerseyglobe.com and onnj.com. The debates are sponsored by New Jersey Globe, On New Jersey, and the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics at Rider.

