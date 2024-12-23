⚫ New Jersey American Water first started receiving complaints on Dec. 17

⚫ Experts have had no answers for days

⚫ A facility has been cited for an "unpermitted discharge"

Nearly a week after New Jersey residents began noticing an odd taste and odor to the water in their homes, New Jersey American Water and state officials say they believe they know the source of the change.

The utility has been conducting water testing for days. Immediately after reports started to flow in from residents on Tuesday, New Jersey American Water decided to flush hydrants to clear the Raritan system, which distributes water to dozens of towns.

The testing continues now that officials have preliminary answers, and the message remains that the water is safe, meeting all drinking water standards.

In a statement issued on Monday, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection noted that it had issued a "Notice of Violation" to M&U International for an "unpermitted discharge."

Facility leak

Initial findings suggest that the difference in customers' water is the result of a leak from the facility on Dec. 16. The facility, located in Branchburg, repackages fragrances, essential oils, and flavorings.

According to officials, the Somerset County Office of Emergency Management conducted initial cleanup of a spill at M&U on Dec. 16, which made its way into a tributary of the Raritan River. It's unclear how long it took officials to make the connection between the spill and residents' complaints.

The spill consisted of compounds, most notably alpha-pinene, which is found in the oils of many coniferous trees, according to officials.

Monday evening, New Jersey 101.5 spoke to an M&U worker, who said that no one could respond until the new year.

“Providing safe drinking water to our customers is our foremost priority,” said Mark McDonough, president of New Jersey American Water. “Since Tuesday, Dec. 17, our teams have worked tirelessly, collecting hundreds of water quality samples around the clock throughout our system to help address the cause of the changes in taste and odor. Our proactive measures to adjust our treatment process and flush our system have allowed us to continue to provide water to our customers that meets state and federal drinking water quality standards, despite these challenges.”

In response to the issue, New Jersey American Water has been coordinating with the New Jersey Water Supply Authority in order to have water released from a reservoir, to flush the utility's source water.

NJDEP noted that alpha-pinene can be smelled at minute concentrations. Its impact may still be noticed over the next several days, according to officials.

