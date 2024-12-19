Water alert: Mystery taste, odor impacting dozens of NJ towns

New Jersey American Water is trying to figure out why residents in dozens of towns are reporting a change in the taste and odor of the water coming out of their taps.

Customers were told late Wednesday by the utility that it is aware of the reports, and that the utility is "investigating."

The issue is occurring in the utility's Raritan System and surrounding areas.

According to the latest update, New Jersey American Water hopes to have an answer by Thursday evening. The utility is taking samples throughout its system, and it had plans to flush hydrants overnight into Thursday "to help clear the system."

"We thank you for your patience and understanding while we work to resolve this issue," the utility wrote online.

The problem spans numerous counties in the Garden State. According to New Jersey American Water, the following communities are impacted:

⚫ Belle Mead

⚫Berkeley Heights

⚫Bound Brook

⚫Bridgewater

⚫Branchburg

⚫Chester

⚫Clark

⚫ Cranbury

⚫ Cranford

⚫ Dunellen

⚫ Edison

⚫ Fanwood

⚫ Far Hills

⚫ Flagtown

⚫ Flemington

⚫ Franklin Township

⚫ Garwood

⚫ Gladstone

⚫ Green Brook

⚫ Hightstown

⚫ Hillsborough

⚫ Hillside

⚫ Hopewell Borough

⚫ Hopewell Township

⚫ Jamesburg

⚫ Kenilworth

⚫ Kingston

⚫ Lawrence

⚫ Linden

⚫ Manville

⚫ Martinsville

⚫ Middlesex

⚫ Millstone

⚫ Monroe Township

⚫ Montgomery

⚫ Mountainside

⚫ Neshanic Station

⚫ New Providence

⚫ North Plainfield

⚫ Peapack

⚫ Piscataway

⚫ Plainfield

⚫ Plainsboro

⚫ Pottersville

⚫ Princeton

⚫ Princeton Junction

⚫ Raritan Borough

⚫ Raritan Township

⚫ Readington

⚫ Roselle

⚫ Roselle Park

⚫ Scotch Plains

⚫ Somerset

⚫ Somerville

⚫ South Brunswick

⚫ South Plainfield

⚫ South Bound Brook

⚫ Tewksbury,

⚫ Three Bridges

⚫ Union

⚫ Vauxhall

⚫ Warren

⚫ Watchung

⚫ West Windsor

⚫ Westfield

⚫ Whitehouse

⚫ Whitehouse Station.

