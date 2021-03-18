Want to help families in need? Join NJ nonprofit’s diaper drive

A Mercer County nonprofit that focuses on families with homelessness, has kicked off its diaper challenge: 250,000 diapers and wipes by Mother's Day. If they can do this, it would be a Guinness World Record.

Catherine Cozzi, resource network director at HomeFront in Lawrenceville, said they understand how important basic necessities are for low-income families. Diaper need is one that is often overlooked and often expensive for these families. Cozzi said many spend up to $80 a month per child on diapers.

Not having enough diapers is a stressor for families because daycare centers often require parents to provide diapers and federal assistance for these expenses is limited.

Cozzi said people can help with the challenge by organizing a diaper drive through family, friends, work, a school, neighborhood or place of worship.

The diaper challenge lasts until May 9, Mother's Day.

HomeFront’s Donation Center hours at 1880 Princeton Ave. in Lawrenceville:

Monday – Friday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

People can also purchase diapers and wipes from HomeFront's Amazon Wishlist.

The Diaper Resource Center Fund is also accepting donations through its website at www.homefrontnj.org.

Cozzi said all sizes of diapers are needed, from newborn to size 6 and pullups. But based on the high demand from their clients, they are especially in need of larger diapers, 4 through 6, and all sizes of pullups.

Diapers will be handed out through the HomeFront housing program, walk-up food and diaper distribution (Resource Network Distribution) that happens three days a week, and HomeFront's Family Campus, which is an emergency shelter.

"Since the pandemic began, we have distributed over 630,000 diapers and wipes, so our shelves are getting bare," said Cozzi.

With HomeFront providing necessities like food and hygiene products to those in need, diaper donations give the diaper resource center a little room in their budget for struggling families who are trying to make ends meet, said Cozzi.