Want a world class restaurant? Head to Trama’s Trattoria in Long Branch, NJ

Having a world-class restaurant close to your neighborhood is a gift. Such is the case with Trama’s Trattoria. I’m a big fan of the restaurant. We are lucky to have such fine restaurants here in New Jersey and this is one of them. There’s no need to go to New York to get a great meal come to Long Branch, NJ.

Chef/Owner Pat Trama and his wife Laura have put together a very successful dining experience in Long Branch. Chef Pat is classically trained and has worked with culinary legends in their high-profile restaurants.

While his resume is impressive, Chef Pat remains humble and grateful for his mentor’s guidance and his tremendous success.

He also calls on his experience as a child clamming and fishing in Long Island, preparing what he caught that day. Chef Pat has a knack for marrying amazing fresh local foods with just the right flavor and creating amazing dishes that I absolutely love.

He also has a love of the classic Italian dishes that just seem to taste better than you can remember. I also enjoy his steaks, scallops, pork chops and pasta dishes and save room for dessert. His wine list is outstanding and pairs nicely with his enjoyable dishes.

Chef Pat’s white clam sauce over pasta is outstanding, I’m amazed he can make such a flavorful dish out of what I always assumed was a simple recipe.

The trouble with walking into Trama’s Trattoria is that you’re going to order more than you can eat but that’s a good thing. Save room for dessert they are sinfully good. Enjoy the experience with friends or family, you’ll be glad you did. For more info go to tramastrattoria.com

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

