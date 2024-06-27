Want a hoagie? New Wawa stores are opening up in these NJ towns

You know it, you love it. You certainly know not to call your sandwich a “sub” when you order, despite some North Jersey instincts.

It’s Wawa, baby, and these four NJ towns are getting a brand new store to fill your gas with tank and your stomach with food, according to Finance Buzz.

Byram

Byram is getting its first Wawa at 75 Route 206 so that fans of the convenience store can pick up food and gas. The company has almost 290 locations in New Jersey, making it the most popular state in Wawa’s store portfolio.

Logan Twp.

The new location at 2691 Route 322 is much closer to home for Wawa than many of the other new stores that will be opening soon. The store is less than a half-hour drive from the company’s headquarters in nearby Media, Pennsylvania.

Piscataway

Like other Wawas in New Jersey, the new Piscataway location at Stelton Avenue and S. Washington Avenue owes some of its success to the company’s roots in the Garden State. Wawa started as an iron foundry in the state in 1803 before moving into dairy production and convenience stores in the 20th century.

West Windsor

The new West Windsor location at 3449 Brunswick Pike is already accepting job applications for the new spot. The company is looking for customer service associates to fill roles in the new store.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

