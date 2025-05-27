🗳️NJ man accused of filling out additional ballots

🗳️Voter charged with tampering, false registration

🗳️Accusation spans 4 years

A 69-year-old Bergen County man has been accused of voter fraud over four years.

Bruce E. Behringer, of Park Ridge, was arrested on charges of tampering with public records, false registration and attempting to cast an illegal vote.

Behringer was a registered Republican at the time, state records show.

NJ man accused of voter fraud in Bergen County (FortLee.org) NJ man accused of voter fraud in Bergen County (FortLee.org) loading...

He has been accused of filling out a voter registration form in another person’s name and submitting three mail-in ballots between September 2020 and November.

The Bergen County Board of Elections shared information on March 4 with the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Confidential Investigations Unit and Behringer was arrested on Tuesday.

He was released, pending a first court appearance in Hackensack.

FBI will watch NJ voters in new effort by U.S. Attorney Alina Habba FBI will watch NJ voters in new effort by U.S. Attorney Alina Habba (right, pictured with FBI Director Kash Patel) (justice.gov, defense.gov, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Feds recently launched the Election Integrity Task Force

The charges in Superior Court in Bergen County come weeks after the announcement of an Election Integrity Task Force by New Jersey U.S. Attorney Alina Habba.

One of the first points of business would be to “efficiently and effectively remove individuals who are not eligible to vote from State voter lists,” Habba previously said.

In response, the American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey called the task force a threat to democracy.

"This proposal raises serious privacy concerns and threatens aggressive voter purges, which often rely on outdated and unreliable information and ultimately disenfranchise eligible voters," an attorney with the ACLU NJ said in a commentary for New Jersey Monitor.

How N.J. voted in the 2024 presidential election Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris won New Jersey's 14 Electoral College votes but her performance against Republican former President Donald Trump trailed President Biden's victory in 2020. Below is a county-by-county breakdown. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom