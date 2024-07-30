🚨 Family reunion turns violent in Hunterdon County, NJ

🚨 Two men brought weapons to the reunion

🚨 Manhunt continues for violent suspects

Police are searching for two men who brought weapons to a family reunion in Hunterdon County last Saturday.

The party was being held in Readington on Emmons road, police say, when Richard B. Gonzalez and Ryan S. Gonzalez, both 32, showed up and assaulted some of the guests with a knife. One of the men also showed a handgun.

The Hunterdon County Prosecutor says there was an unrelated domestic dispute before the party began, but provided no further details.

Both men fled before police arrived. It is not clear how, or if, the suspects were related to the party goers.

Victims of the attack were treated at the scene, but refused to be transported to the hospital.

Google maps/Townsquare Media Illustration Google maps/Townsquare Media Illustration loading...

Suspects still at large

Police are asking for your help locating Richard and Ryan Gonzalez.

The two men fled the scene in a gray Honda Accord with New York license plates. They are both residents of Staten Island, according to the prosecutor.

Both men have been charged in the incident.

Ryan Gonzalez is charged with second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree making terroristic threats, two counts of third-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Richard Gonzalez is charged with second-degree aggravated assault and third-degree making terroristic threats.

If you have any information about the crimes or the whereabouts of either man, you are asked to contact the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office at 908-788-1129, Readington Township Police Department at 908-534-4031.

You can also submit information to Hunterdon County Crime Stoppers at 800-321-0010 or www.crimestoppershunterdon.com

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom