Barstool’s Dave Portnoy just reviewed this unique NJ pizzeria

Is it mutz or mootz? Either way, Portnoy is gonna let you know what he thinks.

El Presidente has been back in the Garden State recently to review our pizza for his “One Bite Review” YouTube channel, and his recent video highlighted Vinnie's Mootz (or as he referred to it throughout the video, “Vinnie Mutz” in Lyndhurst.

He begins by showing a big ball of mozzarella cheese, holding it in his hand and telling the “great story” about “Vinnie Mootz.”

“I didn’t know this,” says Dave, “but he began by just selling fresh mootz… then got the pizza shop…he’s still selling insurance!”

This intrigued Dave, and he asked the owner several times how many pizzas he would have to sell in order to stop selling insurance. No, says the owner. He will always sell Insurance! The pizza shop he opened for his kids!

Dave noted that the shoot couldn’t be “any more Jersey with the techno music playing in there nonstop.”

I think I missed something… techno is far from the official music of Jersey, but that’s what happens when you make a guy from Boston the king of pizza.

The owner encouraged him to try the square because he says that’s what they’re known for, but Dave ordered the round, too. He usually likes rounds better!

A random guy on a scooter scoots by on the road and asks for a bite. Dave gives him one, and the scooter guy scores 11.1.

Although he looked as usual, like he was enjoying it immensely, the round only received a 7.8. Dave clarified by saying it’s almost as high as you can get with a pizza like this

The square, which accounts for 80% of Vinny Mootz’s sales, gets a 7.9. Dave prefers it over the circle.

Another quick query about how long it would take the owner to climb his way out of the insurance business and into pizza full-time, and then we’re out. Despite its good undercarriage and the fact that other Jersey pizzas have done much better, Dave insists he’s given a great score, and Vinny Mootz looks thrilled.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

