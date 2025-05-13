Real estate prices all over New Jersey have jumped to record levels, and most of the towns

where you see big increases are places that you would expect.

But if you told me Camden would top the list for the biggest spike in home prices in New Jersey, I would’ve laughed. And then maybe cried. Because, no offense, but when most Jerseyans think of buying a house, Camden is not exactly the dream zip code.

According to new Zillow data, home values in New Jersey jumped over 6% in March compared to last year. But Camden (specifically the 08104 zip code) saw a whopping 15% increase. Yeah, you read that right. The average home there is now $124,383. That’s still affordable by Jersey standards, but a big jump from last year.

SEE MORE: This NJ town is putting the brakes on new weed businesses

Google Earth Google Earth loading...

The irony? Most of us wouldn’t even consider living there. For those who have been living under a rock, Camden has a reputation. Struggling schools, crime, lack of investment. It’s just not high on the list for folks house-hunting in the Garden State. But apparently, something’s shifting? Or maybe it’s just investors swooping in hoping to flip cheap properties? Or perhaps the Camden Renaissance will soon be underway?

Other zip codes with big gains include Trenton, Union City, and Edison. Big surprise there. But Camden taking the crown? That’s something.

Downtown Camden via Google Maps Downtown Camden via Google Maps loading...

Look, I’m all for revitalization. And maybe this is a sign that change is (finally) happening in places that need it most. But if we’re being honest, it also feels like the market is just bananas and no one knows what’s happening anymore.

So, would you buy in Camden? Yeah, didn’t think so.

New Jersey home price increases in 2024 by county The New Jersey real estate market continues to chug along. Below is a county-by-county breakdown of median home prices and how they much they jumped in 2024. Many counties saw double-digit increases in home values, according to the data from New Jersey Realtors from November 2023 to November 2024. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

LOOK: Cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey using data from Zillow. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

Report a correction 👈