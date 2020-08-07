VIDEO: NJ Transit cop saves newborn’s life at Newark Penn

A police officer gets up in the morning and puts on the uniform never knowing what he or she is gonna see during their shift. Some shifts go without major incidents and others put the training and calm courage of officers to the test. In many cases when training and instinct kick in, lives are saved.

Today’s #BlueFriday honoree is New Jersey Transit Police Officer Bryan Richards. According to ABC News, a few weeks ago, the officer was called to the scene in a restroom at Newark’s Penn Station. A baby girl, that was just born at the station, was unresponsive and not breathing. After trying to resuscitate the baby with chest compressions, the officer realized he had to get her to the hospital. His quick, calm thinking and fast action helped ensure that this baby has a future.

Well done, officer. You exemplify the best that the men and women who wear the uniform have to offer.

Watch the bodycam video here:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

