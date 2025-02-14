West Coast suspect in murder of beloved Cherry Hill, NJ vet arrested

🚨Dr. Michael Anthony was stabbed numerous time and found in the street

🚨An Oregon man was arrested in California and charged with first-degree murder

🚨No motive for the murder was disclosed by prosecutors

CHERRY HILL — Authorities have arrested a suspect wanted in the brutal slaughtering of a beloved veterinarian.

Dr. Michael Anthony, 45, was found unconscious around 7:10 a.m. on Dec. 10 in front of his house on Sharrowvalle Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said.

Cristian Custodio-Aquino, 27, of Portland, Oregon, was identified as the suspect and charged with first-degree murder. He was arrested on Tuesday in Fresno, California by the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force. He is being held in the Fresno County Jail pending extradition back to New Jersey.

Dr. Michael Anthony Dr. Michael Anthony (Haddon Vet) loading...

Michael J. Anthony Fund donations

MacAulay did not disclose details about Anthony's death, a motive, or how they knew each other.

Anthony owned Haddon Vet in Haddon Heights and worked at general and emergency practices in Camden, Gloucester, and Ocean counties. He has two sons, one cat, and three dogs.

According to his obituary, donations are being accepted by the Michael J. Anthony Memorial Fund at PO Box 364, Marlton, NJ 08053. Donations will be used to enhance a dog park and emergency assistance to pets in need.

"I commend the Camden County Prosecutor's Office and the Cherry Hill Police Department for making an arrest in this case. Our community continues to mourn the loss of Dr. Anthony and I am pleased that a suspect in his death is in custody," Cherry Hill Mayor Dave Fleisher said in a statement.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Let it snow: 12 things to know about winter forecasting in NJ Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

POP QUIZ: Can you guess these NJ landmarks from Google Earth images? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow