2 from NJ stole $6,000 in merch from Bucks County store, cops say

🚨Two people from Burlington, NJ stole twice from the Ulta in Warrington

🚨One suspect was taken into custody in Atlantic County

🚨The other turned themselves into police

WARRINGTON, Pa. — A pair from New Jersey stole over $6,000 worth of merchandise from an Ulta store on two separate occasions, according to police.

Darryl Alexander, 64, and Janesha Edith Pickett, 34, both of Burlington, went to the Ulta at the Shops at Valley Square shopping center on Dec. 9, hid $3,413 worth of merchandise and left without paying, according to Warrington police. They returned on Dec. 23 and left the store with another $3,084 worth of merchandise.

A warrant was issued for Alexander's arrest on four counts each of retail theft and receiving stolen property. He turned himself into Warrington police on Tuesday and was held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility on $100,000 bail or 10% cash on each charge.

Darryl Alexander (L), Janesha Edith Pickett (Warrington police)

Picket was arrested in Atlantic County, NJ on Jan. 30 and is also being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility on four counts each of retail theft and receiving stolen property.

Police did not disclose the relationship between Alexander and Picket.

