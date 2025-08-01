Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone.Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect through Saturday for northeast winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 6 to 9 ft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 3 - 6 feet Winds From the Northeast

20 - 28 mph (Gust 33 mph)

17 - 24 knots (Gust 29 knots) Ocean Temperature 70° - 82°

(Normal 72° - 74°) Air Temperature 73° - 77° Sunrise/Sunset 5:53am - 8:11pm UV Index 1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 7:46a High

Fri 2:20p Low

Fri 8:43p High

Sat 2:30a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:10a High

Fri 1:54p Low

Fri 8:07p High

Sat 2:04a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:22a High

Fri 2:08p Low

Fri 8:19p High

Sat 2:18a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:14a High

Fri 1:50p Low

Fri 8:11p High

Sat 2:00a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 5:23a Low

Fri 11:51a High

Fri 6:00p Low

Sat 12:48a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 7:57a High

Fri 2:17p Low

Fri 8:45p High

Sat 2:27a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 11:25a High

Fri 5:07p Low

Sat 12:22a High

Sat 5:17a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 8:29a High

Fri 3:06p Low

Fri 9:20p High

Sat 3:15a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:26a High

Fri 1:53p Low

Fri 8:17p High

Sat 1:59a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 7:41a High

Fri 2:15p Low

Fri 8:37p High

Sat 2:17a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:32a High

Fri 1:59p Low

Fri 8:22p High

Sat 2:10a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 8:29a High

Fri 3:01p Low

Fri 9:13p High

Sat 3:15a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: NE 7 ft at 7 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: NE 6 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

