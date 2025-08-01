NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, Aug. 1

Red flag on the beach on Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone.Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect through Saturday for northeast winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 6 to 9 ft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves3 - 6 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
20 - 28 mph (Gust 33 mph)
17 - 24 knots (Gust 29 knots)
Ocean Temperature70° - 82°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
Air Temperature73° - 77°
Sunrise/Sunset5:53am - 8:11pm
UV Index1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 7:46a		High
Fri 2:20p		Low
Fri 8:43p		High
Sat 2:30a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 7:10a		High
Fri 1:54p		Low
Fri 8:07p		High
Sat 2:04a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 7:22a		High
Fri 2:08p		Low
Fri 8:19p		High
Sat 2:18a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 7:14a		High
Fri 1:50p		Low
Fri 8:11p		High
Sat 2:00a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 5:23a		Low
Fri 11:51a		High
Fri 6:00p		Low
Sat 12:48a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 7:57a		High
Fri 2:17p		Low
Fri 8:45p		High
Sat 2:27a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 11:25a		High
Fri 5:07p		Low
Sat 12:22a		High
Sat 5:17a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 8:29a		High
Fri 3:06p		Low
Fri 9:20p		High
Sat 3:15a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 7:26a		High
Fri 1:53p		Low
Fri 8:17p		High
Sat 1:59a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 7:41a		High
Fri 2:15p		Low
Fri 8:37p		High
Sat 2:17a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 7:32a		High
Fri 1:59p		Low
Fri 8:22p		High
Sat 2:10a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 8:29a		High
Fri 3:01p		Low
Fri 9:13p		High
Sat 3:15a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: NE 7 ft at 7 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: NE 6 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

