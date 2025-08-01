NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, Aug. 1
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone.Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect through Saturday for northeast winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 6 to 9 ft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|3 - 6 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
20 - 28 mph (Gust 33 mph)
17 - 24 knots (Gust 29 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 82°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|73° - 77°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:53am - 8:11pm
|UV Index
|1 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 7:46a
|High
Fri 2:20p
|Low
Fri 8:43p
|High
Sat 2:30a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:10a
|High
Fri 1:54p
|Low
Fri 8:07p
|High
Sat 2:04a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:22a
|High
Fri 2:08p
|Low
Fri 8:19p
|High
Sat 2:18a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:14a
|High
Fri 1:50p
|Low
Fri 8:11p
|High
Sat 2:00a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 5:23a
|Low
Fri 11:51a
|High
Fri 6:00p
|Low
Sat 12:48a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 7:57a
|High
Fri 2:17p
|Low
Fri 8:45p
|High
Sat 2:27a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 11:25a
|High
Fri 5:07p
|Low
Sat 12:22a
|High
Sat 5:17a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 8:29a
|High
Fri 3:06p
|Low
Fri 9:20p
|High
Sat 3:15a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:26a
|High
Fri 1:53p
|Low
Fri 8:17p
|High
Sat 1:59a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 7:41a
|High
Fri 2:15p
|Low
Fri 8:37p
|High
Sat 2:17a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:32a
|High
Fri 1:59p
|Low
Fri 8:22p
|High
Sat 2:10a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 8:29a
|High
Fri 3:01p
|Low
Fri 9:13p
|High
Sat 3:15a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
FRI: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: NE 7 ft at 7 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds. A chance of showers.
FRI NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: NE 6 ft at 7 seconds.
SAT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 7 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds.
SUN: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
MON: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
